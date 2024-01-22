Sign up
Photo 1070
Just Walkin' in the Rain
The snow has mostly gone and we are back to good old Vancouver rain. For the song title challenge.
https://youtu.be/pdmY4Hp4vok?si=upylCCPa9DbOlMZa
22nd January 2024
22nd Jan 24
Chris Cook
ace
@cdcook48
October 2023 - Beginning year 4. This wonderful community keeps me inspired and motivated to keep creating every day. October 2022 - Beginning year 3. Originally...
Photo Details
Album
365
Camera
ILCE-7M3
Taken
22nd January 2024 3:32pm
Exif
View Info
Tags
black&white
street_photography
songtitle-103
eDorre
ace
Fun shot
January 23rd, 2024
Diana
ace
Perfect composition and capture, I love the song which I have not heart in ages ;-)
January 23rd, 2024
