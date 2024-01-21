Sign up
Previous
Photo 1069
Walking the Dog
Heavy rain and melting snow has created a sloppy mess outside so I'll just stay in and post a shot from a couple of days ago.
21st January 2024
21st Jan 24
5
1
Chris Cook
ace
@cdcook48
October 2023 - Beginning year 4. This wonderful community keeps me inspired and motivated to keep creating every day. October 2022 - Beginning year 3. Originally...
Views
11
Comments
5
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
E-M10MarkIIIS
Taken
19th January 2024 10:49am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Joan Robillard
ace
Wonderful capture
January 21st, 2024
Kerry McCarthy
ace
I don't blame you! Nice shot showing the gray days of winter.
January 21st, 2024
gloria jones
ace
Super composition
January 21st, 2024
Dawn
ace
I would be too lol
January 21st, 2024
Skip Tribby - 🖖
ace
We are in for the same weather this week. It's been in the 20s (-6 to -4 C) for highs and teens (-11C) for lows. Tuesday this week its supposed to go up into the 30s and 40s with rain and we'll get sloppy conditions too. Like you said, a good time to stay in.
January 22nd, 2024
