Walking the Dog by cdcook48
Walking the Dog

Heavy rain and melting snow has created a sloppy mess outside so I'll just stay in and post a shot from a couple of days ago.
21st January 2024 21st Jan 24

Chris Cook

ace
@cdcook48
October 2023 - Beginning year 4. This wonderful community keeps me inspired and motivated to keep creating every day. October 2022 - Beginning year 3. Originally...
Joan Robillard
Wonderful capture
January 21st, 2024  
Kerry McCarthy
I don't blame you! Nice shot showing the gray days of winter.
January 21st, 2024  
gloria jones
Super composition
January 21st, 2024  
Dawn
I would be too lol
January 21st, 2024  
Skip Tribby - ​🖖
We are in for the same weather this week. It's been in the 20s (-6 to -4 C) for highs and teens (-11C) for lows. Tuesday this week its supposed to go up into the 30s and 40s with rain and we'll get sloppy conditions too. Like you said, a good time to stay in.
January 22nd, 2024  
