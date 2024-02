Flash of Red

I’m not so sure about split toning. I find it hard to get a result I like. Anyway, this I did a few days ago before I left on my vacation. I’d really like to have another go at it because I’m not crazy about this one but I can’t so I’ll just post this for the Flash of Red.



I find it hard to keep up with commenting while I’m away so apologies, and I’ll try to catch up when I get home.