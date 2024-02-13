Sign up
Previous
Photo 1092
Hotel Vancouver
I recorded what I did with this shot of the Hotel Vancouver so I can tell you I added blue to the shadows, green to the highlights and red to the mid tones. For whatever that is worth.
13th February 2024
13th Feb 24
Chris Cook
ace
@cdcook48
October 2023 - Beginning year 4. This wonderful community keeps me inspired and motivated to keep creating every day. October 2022 - Beginning year 3.
Photo Details
Tags
what?
,
for2024
