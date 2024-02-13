Previous
Hotel Vancouver by cdcook48
Photo 1092

Hotel Vancouver

I recorded what I did with this shot of the Hotel Vancouver so I can tell you I added blue to the shadows, green to the highlights and red to the mid tones. For whatever that is worth.
13th February 2024 13th Feb 24

Chris Cook

ace
@cdcook48
