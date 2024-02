Train in Vain

Split toning week on Flash of Red. Something I don’t know the first thing about so this will be interesting. Since I am away in Palm Springs this week I did a few images ahead of time because I don’t travel with a computer. I called this image Train in Vain for two reasons. First because I had just been reading about Pennie Smith’s iconic image of Paul Simonon of The Clash smashing his bass guitar and secondly because I feel trying to figure out split toning might be in vain