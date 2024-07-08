Previous
My wife cuddling our daughter's new puppy, 10 week Coco, a German Short Haired Pointer. I don't often post family snapshots, in fact I think this might be the first time I have posted a picture of my wife in my nearly four years on 365.
8th July 2024 8th Jul 24

Chris Cook

Corinne C ace
A beautiful portrait of your wife and the cute puppy!
July 9th, 2024  
Islandgirl ace
Adorable puppy and lovely portrait of your wife Chris!
July 9th, 2024  
Suzanne ace
Great portrait!
July 9th, 2024  
Maggiemae ace
She's (he) a darling now - going to be a real handful when older.
July 9th, 2024  
Joanne Diochon ace
Lovely, warm, double portrait.
July 9th, 2024  
LManning (Laura) ace
Oh my heart! Coco is adorable. Lovely shot of both of them.
July 9th, 2024  
