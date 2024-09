I came across this group of fellows playing chess outside a coffee shop so asked them if they would mind if I got a few shots. They were more than happy to allow me and asked me to send them copies. I was happy to oblige. This was one of my favourites so I post it here SOOC. The copies I send to them will be tweaked a little.You can check out the Nifty Fifty Sooc challenge here: https://365project.org/discuss/themes-competitions/49706/nifty-fifty-sooc-september-2024