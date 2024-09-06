Previous
Shoulder Pole basket and Coolie Hat by cdcook48
Shoulder Pole basket and Coolie Hat

For NF-SOOC. Taken in the Chinese Men's Bunkhouse at Britannia Shipyards Heritage Site.
You can check out the SOOC challenge here: https://365project.org/discuss/themes-competitions/49706/nifty-fifty-sooc-september-2024
6th September 2024 6th Sep 24

Chris Cook

Photo Details

Diana ace
Wonderful focus and dof, I love the basket.
September 7th, 2024  
Casablanca ace
I like the similar textures of the two items
September 7th, 2024  
Christina ace
Lovely esp the dof and composition
September 7th, 2024  
KoalaGardens🐨 ace
I love this conversion!
September 7th, 2024  
