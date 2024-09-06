Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 1238
Shoulder Pole basket and Coolie Hat
For NF-SOOC. Taken in the Chinese Men's Bunkhouse at Britannia Shipyards Heritage Site.
You can check out the SOOC challenge here:
https://365project.org/discuss/themes-competitions/49706/nifty-fifty-sooc-september-2024
6th September 2024
6th Sep 24
4
2
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Chris Cook
ace
@cdcook48
October 2023 - Beginning year 4. This wonderful community keeps me inspired and motivated to keep creating every day. October 2022 - Beginning year 3. Originally...
1692
photos
168
followers
89
following
339% complete
View this month »
1231
1232
1233
1234
1235
1236
1237
1238
Latest from all albums
1234
1235
439
1236
440
1237
1238
441
Photo Details
Views
8
Comments
4
Fav's
2
Album
365
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
nf-sooc-2024
Diana
ace
Wonderful focus and dof, I love the basket.
September 7th, 2024
Casablanca
ace
I like the similar textures of the two items
September 7th, 2024
Christina
ace
Lovely esp the dof and composition
September 7th, 2024
KoalaGardens🐨
ace
I love this conversion!
September 7th, 2024
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close