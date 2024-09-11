Sign up
Photo 1243
Side Door
For NF-SOOC. Side door to a bicycle shop, hence the wheels. The main entrance is around the corner. A little better bob I think.
There is still plenty of time to join in on the sooc challenge. Details here:
https://365project.org/discuss/themes-competitions/49706/nifty-fifty-sooc-september-2024
11th September 2024
11th Sep 24
Chris Cook
ace
@cdcook48
October 2023 - Beginning year 4. This wonderful community keeps me inspired and motivated to keep creating every day. October 2022 - Beginning year 3.
