Photo 1242
Bursting Forth.
For NF-SOOC. The daisy was in shade and by exposing for the petals the leaves behind went dark giving it the look I was after.
10th September 2024
10th Sep 24
Chris Cook
ace
@cdcook48
October 2023 - Beginning year 4. This wonderful community keeps me inspired and motivated to keep creating every day. October 2022 - Beginning year 3. Originally...
Tags
nf-sooc-2024
eDorre
ace
Dramatic and beautiful
September 11th, 2024
