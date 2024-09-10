Previous
Bursting Forth. by cdcook48
Bursting Forth.

For NF-SOOC. The daisy was in shade and by exposing for the petals the leaves behind went dark giving it the look I was after.
10th September 2024 10th Sep 24

Chris Cook

eDorre ace
Dramatic and beautiful
September 11th, 2024  
