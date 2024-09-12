"I couldn't talk you into letting me out of here could I?"
For NF-SOOC. One of the things I like most about September SOOC is just shoot it and post it. No dithering about with editing. As much as I enjoy that part of the process I sometimes feel I get carried away and end up over editing a picture. Modern software is really amazing and powerful but just because you can do something doesn't mean you should. I find it a little refreshing to post an image sooc, flaws and all. I'll go back to editing all my photos in October but in the meantime I'll enjoy September.