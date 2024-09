"I couldn't talk you into letting me out of here could I?"

For NF-SOOC. One of the things I like most about September SOOC is just shoot it and post it. No dithering about with editing. As much as I enjoy that part of the process I sometimes feel I get carried away and end up over editing a picture. Modern software is really amazing and powerful but just because you can do something doesn't mean you should. I find it a little refreshing to post an image sooc, flaws and all. I'll go back to editing all my photos in October but in the meantime I'll enjoy September.If you would like to join in check it out here: https://365project.org/discuss/themes-competitions/49706/nifty-fifty-sooc-september-2024