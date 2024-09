It's September and that means it's time for NF-SOOC. I can turn off my computer and forget about post-processing for the rest of the month. For this shot of Eva I used my Fujifilm XT-20 and its excellent Acros b&w film simulation. I will probably rely heavily on the XT-20 this month simply because of its set of film simulations that produce high quality jpegs. You can read about NF-SOOC here: https://365project.org/discuss/themes-competitions/49706/nifty-fifty-sooc-september-2024