Into the Abyss by cdcook48
Photo 440

Into the Abyss

Taken around the same time as my other post today this one is not sooc so goes in my extras folder. I wanted the shadows to go to black so pulled them back in Lightroom.
5th September 2024 5th Sep 24

Chris Cook

ace
@cdcook48
