Previous
Reclaiming by cdcook48
Photo 1202

Reclaiming

I have photographed this old abandoned farm house a number of times in the past few years and each time I return to it it seems to be more engulfed by plant growth. Nature reclaiming her own.
9th July 2024 9th Jul 24

Chris Cook

ace
@cdcook48
October 2023 - Beginning year 4. This wonderful community keeps me inspired and motivated to keep creating every day. October 2022 - Beginning year 3. Originally...
329% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Diana ace
A beautiful capture but so sad actually, it must have looked great at one time.
July 10th, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise