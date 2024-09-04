Previous
Back to Nature by cdcook48
Photo 1236

Back to Nature

I'm not overly happy with this one, it's a bit underexposed and lacks contrast. An easy fix in Lightroom but this is September SOOC. I'll try and do better tomorrow.
4th September 2024 4th Sep 24

Chris Cook

ace
@cdcook48
October 2023 - Beginning year 4. This wonderful community keeps me inspired and motivated to keep creating every day. October 2022 - Beginning year 3. Originally...
338% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise