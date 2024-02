Flea Market Model

We visited the Palm Springs Vintage Market today, a huge sprawling flea market held once a month. My wife and her sister spent a couple of hours bargain hunting whilst my brother-in-law and I wandered around people watching and taking a few photos. After a while we got bored and went for a beer until the ladies were finished. This mannequin was nice enough to pose for me. I’m still trying to get the hang of this split toning thing.