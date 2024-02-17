Sign up
Photo 1096
Rock Formation.
Another split toning effort. I've found that subtle is best, at least for me. Probably not a technique I'll use much going forward but it has been a worthwhile challenge. Always useful to learn something new
17th February 2024
17th Feb 24
Chris Cook
ace
@cdcook48
October 2023 - Beginning year 4. This wonderful community keeps me inspired and motivated to keep creating every day. October 2022 - Beginning year 3.
1507
photos
176
followers
90
following
1091
1092
1093
1094
1095
1096
1097
1098
Tags
for2024
