Indian Canyon Golf Course by cdcook48
Photo 1095

Indian Canyon Golf Course

I find it difficult to keep up with 365 when I’m on vacation but here is an image that I took on my phone and played around with in Lightroom on my iPad. I tried to be subtle with the split toning.
16th February 2024 16th Feb 24

Chris Cook

@cdcook48
October 2023 - Beginning year 4. This wonderful community keeps me inspired and motivated to keep creating every day. October 2022 - Beginning year 3.
Babs ace
What a beautiful scene.
February 17th, 2024  
