Photo 1112
Temple Doors
Red doors of the International Buddhist Temple in Richmond.
4th March 2024
4th Mar 24
Chris Cook
ace
@cdcook48
October 2023 - Beginning year 4. This wonderful community keeps me inspired and motivated to keep creating every day. October 2022 - Beginning year 3. Originally...
Photo Details
Tags
temple
,
rainbow2024
Diana
ace
I love this wonderful capture of this stunning temple in all its glory. I love the intricate details and wonderful colours.
March 5th, 2024
