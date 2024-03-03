Sign up
Previous
Photo 1111
Pink T Bird
I altered the hue on this classic 1963 T Bird so it would match todays colour - pink. This is a left over shot from my trip to Palm Springs a couple of weeks ago where the weather was sunny and warm and colour was everywhere
3rd March 2024
3rd Mar 24
4
2
Chris Cook
ace
@cdcook48
October 2023 - Beginning year 4. This wonderful community keeps me inspired and motivated to keep creating every day. October 2022 - Beginning year 3. Originally...
1526
photos
178
followers
91
following
304% complete
View this month »
Photo Details
Views
12
Comments
4
Fav's
2
Album
365
Camera
ILCE-7M3
Taken
15th February 2024 9:06am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
rainbowmarch2024
Islandgirl
ace
Great pink colour for today and composition!
March 3rd, 2024
Nigel Rogers
ace
Neat, love the colour
March 3rd, 2024
Dave
ace
Nice. Makes me think of the The Beach Boys
March 3rd, 2024
KV
ace
Sweet. Love the light... especially on the hubcap.
March 3rd, 2024
