Pink T Bird by cdcook48
Photo 1111

Pink T Bird

I altered the hue on this classic 1963 T Bird so it would match todays colour - pink. This is a left over shot from my trip to Palm Springs a couple of weeks ago where the weather was sunny and warm and colour was everywhere
3rd March 2024 3rd Mar 24

Chris Cook

@cdcook48
October 2023 - Beginning year 4. This wonderful community keeps me inspired and motivated to keep creating every day. October 2022 - Beginning year 3. Originally...
Islandgirl ace
Great pink colour for today and composition!
March 3rd, 2024  
Nigel Rogers ace
Neat, love the colour
March 3rd, 2024  
Dave ace
Nice. Makes me think of the The Beach Boys
March 3rd, 2024  
KV ace
Sweet. Love the light... especially on the hubcap.
March 3rd, 2024  
