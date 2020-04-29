Previous
Flash of Red week 3. Portraits - Selfie by cdcook48
Flash of Red week 3. Portraits - Selfie

This is one from the archives. I shot this last April when Covid forced our Photo Meetup group to start doing virtual challenges. This was for a faceless portrait challenge.
29th April 2020 29th Apr 20

Chris Cook

sheri
Love the shadows and mystery.
February 18th, 2021  
Milanie ace
Fabulous lighting
February 18th, 2021  
Walks @ 7 ace
Excellent emotion captured, love the feel of brooding. The light is most excellent Fav!
February 18th, 2021  
Kat
I like the light and shade.
February 18th, 2021  
