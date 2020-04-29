Sign up
Flash of Red week 3. Portraits - Selfie
This is one from the archives. I shot this last April when Covid forced our Photo Meetup group to start doing virtual challenges. This was for a faceless portrait challenge.
29th April 2020
29th Apr 20
Chris Cook
ace
@cdcook48
Well, I have taken the plunge and started a 365 project. It’s a bit daunting but I am looking forward to the challenge. I have...
Views
6
Comments
4
Fav's
2
Camera
ILCE-7M3
Taken
29th April 2020 9:03pm
Tags
portrait
,
theme-black&white
,
selfie
,
for2012
sheri
Love the shadows and mystery.
February 18th, 2021
Milanie
ace
Fabulous lighting
February 18th, 2021
Walks @ 7
ace
Excellent emotion captured, love the feel of brooding. The light is most excellent Fav!
February 18th, 2021
Kat
I like the light and shade.
February 18th, 2021
