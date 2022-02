This Old House

I’ve been playing around with textures but I don’t really know what I’m doing. Other than getting out of my comfort zone. I have seen so many wonderful images using textures here on 365 and I would like to be able to add them to my tool box so I figure nothing ventured, nothing gained. I think I may have been a little heavy handed on this one. More subtlety might be required. I’ll keep trying. Constructive criticism more than welcome.