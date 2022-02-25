Sign up
"Hi there! Nice to meet you."
Egret meets Pelican at Playa Las Glorias, Puerto Vallarta
25th February 2022
25th Feb 22
Chris Cook
ace
@cdcook48
November 2021 - I am now several weeks into year 2 so maybe time to update my profile. I'm not sure what I was expecting...
Tags
sixws-127
Maggiemae
ace
Puerto Vallarta - always wanted to go there! How neat to see this!
February 26th, 2022
