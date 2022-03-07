Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
158 / 365
In for a Landing
I hung out at the airport for a while today shooting take offs and landings. I
7th March 2022
7th Mar 22
4
1
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Chris Cook
ace
@cdcook48
November 2021 - I am now several weeks into year 2 so maybe time to update my profile. I’m not sure what I was expecting...
636
photos
143
followers
74
following
43% complete
View this month »
151
152
153
154
155
156
157
158
Latest from all albums
156
474
475
476
157
477
158
478
Photo Details
Views
7
Comments
4
Fav's
1
Album
Extras
Camera
Canon EOS 70D
Taken
7th March 2022 11:50am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
yvr
Christina
Fab shot
March 8th, 2022
Annie D
ace
well captured
March 8th, 2022
Diana
ace
Wonderful capture and lovely tones.
March 8th, 2022
Maggiemae
ace
I'd love to do that too but not sure I'd get as good a photo! fav
March 8th, 2022
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Server 2
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close