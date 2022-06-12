Sign up
197 / 365
Waiting
I went on a photowalk today and took this shot on the platform while waiting for the train from Richmond into Vancouver
12th June 2022
12th Jun 22
2
0
Chris Cook
ace
@cdcook48
November 2021 - I am now several weeks into year 2 so maybe time to update my profile. I'm not sure what I was expecting...
765
photos
150
followers
78
following
190
191
192
193
194
195
196
197
Photo Details
Views
9
Comments
2
Album
Extras
Camera
E-M10MarkIIIS
Taken
12th June 2022 8:00am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
black&white
,
train_station
,
street_photography
bkb in the city
Great pov
June 13th, 2022
moni kozi
ace
Excellent!
June 13th, 2022
