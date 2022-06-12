Previous
Waiting by cdcook48
197 / 365

Waiting

I went on a photowalk today and took this shot on the platform while waiting for the train from Richmond into Vancouver
12th June 2022 12th Jun 22

Chris Cook

bkb in the city
Great pov
June 13th, 2022  
moni kozi ace
Excellent!
June 13th, 2022  
