Black & White Skyline. by cdcook48
211 / 365

Black & White Skyline.

The colour version was fine but I liked how the streaky clouds (caused by the long exposure) became more dramatic in black & white.
14th August 2022 14th Aug 22

Chris Cook

ace
@cdcook48
November 2021 - I am now several weeks into year 2 so maybe time to update my profile. I’m not sure what I was expecting...
Joan Robillard ace
Fabulous bw
August 14th, 2022  
Kathy ace
A much more somber look at the city across the water. Very nice. The water is silky and in the sky, the clouds look in motion.
August 14th, 2022  
