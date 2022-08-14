Sign up
Black & White Skyline.
The colour version was fine but I liked how the streaky clouds (caused by the long exposure) became more dramatic in black & white.
14th August 2022
14th Aug 22
Chris Cook
ace
@cdcook48
November 2021 - I am now several weeks into year 2 so maybe time to update my profile. I’m not sure what I was expecting...
835
photos
151
followers
76
following
Photo Details
Views
10
Comments
2
Fav's
1
Album
Extras
Camera
ILCE-7M3
Taken
12th August 2022 8:09pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
long-exposure
,
black&white
Joan Robillard
ace
Fabulous bw
August 14th, 2022
Kathy
ace
A much more somber look at the city across the water. Very nice. The water is silky and in the sky, the clouds look in motion.
August 14th, 2022
