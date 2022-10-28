Previous
Hose by cdcook48
226 / 365

Hose

I almost called this “Hoser”, but that would more appropriately be the photographer. (Any McKenzie Brothers fans out there? Take off, eh)

Another lensbaby shot. I’ll put it away now.
28th October 2022 28th Oct 22

Chris Cook

@cdcook48
October 2022 - Beginning year 3.
Photo Details

LManning (Laura) ace
Coo loo coo coo coo coo coo coo…
I really like the lensbaby effect on this one. And the tones are great.
October 29th, 2022  
Chris Cook ace
@ljmanning 👍 The Great White North.
October 29th, 2022  
