226 / 365
Hose
I almost called this “Hoser”, but that would more appropriately be the photographer. (Any McKenzie Brothers fans out there? Take off, eh)
Another lensbaby shot. I’ll put it away now.
28th October 2022
28th Oct 22
Chris Cook
ace
@cdcook48
October 2022 - Beginning year 3. Originally planned as a one year project that I doubted I could finish and I'm still here. The community...
922
photos
154
followers
81
following
61% complete
View this month »
Photo Details
Views
8
Comments
2
Album
Extras
Camera
ILCE-7M3
Taken
28th October 2022 12:50pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
hose
,
lensbaby
,
garden-tool
LManning (Laura)
ace
Coo loo coo coo coo coo coo coo…
I really like the lensbaby effect on this one. And the tones are great.
October 29th, 2022
Chris Cook
ace
@ljmanning
👍 The Great White North.
October 29th, 2022
