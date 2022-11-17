Bedside Lantern

This is UICM (unintentional intentional camera movement). That’s when you accidentally have camera shake then pretend you meant to do it all along. I was lining up my shot but inadvertently tripped the shutter resulting in a blurry image. I retook the shot and moved on. Later, when editing, I found the sharp shot not to be to my liking but something about the blurry one appealed to me. After a play in Nik Analog Efex and adding a frame (if it has a frame it must be art, right?) I came up with this hot mess which I am tagging for the ETSOOI challenge