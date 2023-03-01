Previous
Flash of Red by cdcook48
285 / 365

Flash of Red

My calendar for the recently completed Flash of Red February. Many thanks to Ann @olivetreeann for hosting this fun challenge.
1st March 2023 1st Mar 23

Chris Cook

Chris Cook
October 2022 - Beginning year 3. Originally planned as a one year project that I doubted I could finish and I'm still here. The community...
Ann H. LeFevre ace
Well done Chris! Your calendar looks awesome!
March 1st, 2023  
Dawn ace
Well done Chris nicely done
March 1st, 2023  
Milanie ace
Your calendar page looks terrific
March 1st, 2023  
