285 / 365
Flash of Red
My calendar for the recently completed Flash of Red February. Many thanks to Ann
@olivetreeann
for hosting this fun challenge.
1st March 2023
1st Mar 23
3
1
Chris Cook
ace
@cdcook48
October 2022 - Beginning year 3. Originally planned as a one year project that I doubted I could finish and I'm still here. The community...
1108
photos
168
followers
85
following
78% complete
278
279
280
281
282
283
284
285
282
816
283
817
284
818
285
819
Views
9
Comments
3
Fav's
1
Album
Extras
Taken
28th February 2023 9:36pm
Exif
Sizes
Privacy
Public
Flashback
Ann H. LeFevre
ace
Well done Chris! Your calendar looks awesome!
March 1st, 2023
Dawn
ace
Well done Chris nicely done
March 1st, 2023
Milanie
ace
Your calendar page looks terrific
March 1st, 2023
