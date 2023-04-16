Previous
11th tee, Passive Park Disc Golf Course by cdcook48
301 / 365

11th tee, Passive Park Disc Golf Course

Yesterday I posted a picture of disc golf and from the comments it seems many had not heard of the game so I thought I would post this one today which gives a better idea of the layout of a hole. Down the slope on the left you can see the yellow rim of the 10th hole target which we had just played and if you follow the path just above the sign down the center of the picture you can just make out the 11th hole target that my brother is launching his disc towards. It takes considerable skill to shape your shots around the trees. A skill I do not possess. I am strictly a casual player, my brother takes it quite seriously.
Chris Cook

Photo Details

