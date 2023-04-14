Previous
Skunk Cabbage by cdcook48
Skunk Cabbage

A close up of one of the blooms featured in my post of the Fraser River tidal marsh. They have an unpleasant name but I think they are quite attractive.
14th April 2023 14th Apr 23

Chris Cook

@cdcook48
October 2022 - Beginning year 3. Originally planned as a one year project that I doubted I could finish and I'm still here. The community...
