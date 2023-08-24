Sign up
Previous
335 / 365
Salish Sea View
Looking across the Salish Sea towards Washington State's Olympic Peninsula
24th August 2023
24th Aug 23
1
0
Chris Cook
ace
@cdcook48
October 2022 - Beginning year 3. Originally planned as a one year project that I doubted I could finish and I'm still here. The community...
Tags
landscape-60
Diane
ace
Great view.
August 25th, 2023
