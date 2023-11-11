Previous
Pairs Project #5 - Umbrellas by cdcook48
Pairs Project #5 - Umbrellas

Shot on a dismal day in Crescent Beach. I am having fun with my pairs project. It gives me a focus when I am out shooting.
11th November 2023

Chris Cook

Photo Details

