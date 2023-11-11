Sign up
353 / 365
Pairs Project #5 - Umbrellas
Shot on a dismal day in Crescent Beach. I am having fun with my pairs project. It gives me a focus when I am out shooting.
11th November 2023
11th Nov 23
Chris Cook
ace
@cdcook48
October 2023 - Beginning year 4. This wonderful community keeps me inspired and motivated to keep creating every day. October 2022 - Beginning year 3. Originally...
Photo Details
Views
2
Album
Extras
Camera
ILCE-7M3
Taken
8th November 2023 9:39am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
black&white
,
pairsproject
