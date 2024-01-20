Previous
Digging Out by cdcook48
Digging Out

There is a bylaw in Richmond requiring homes and businesses to clear the sidewalk in front of their property after snowstorms. These shopkeepers in Steveston were busy complying.
20th January 2024 20th Jan 24

Chris Cook

@cdcook48
October 2023 - Beginning year 4. This wonderful community keeps me inspired and motivated to keep creating every day. October 2022 - Beginning year 3. Originally...
Joan Robillard ace
They have the same thing in Portland. I don't have to worry if they were to institute that here in my town as I don't have a sidewalk.
January 21st, 2024  
