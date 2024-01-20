Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 384
Digging Out
There is a bylaw in Richmond requiring homes and businesses to clear the sidewalk in front of their property after snowstorms. These shopkeepers in Steveston were busy complying.
20th January 2024
20th Jan 24
1
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Chris Cook
ace
@cdcook48
October 2023 - Beginning year 4. This wonderful community keeps me inspired and motivated to keep creating every day. October 2022 - Beginning year 3. Originally...
1460
photos
173
followers
89
following
105% complete
View this month »
377
378
379
380
381
382
383
384
Latest from all albums
381
1065
382
1066
383
1067
384
1068
Photo Details
Views
9
Comments
1
Album
Extras
Camera
iPhone 11
Taken
19th January 2024 2:40pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
snow
,
shoveling
Joan Robillard
ace
They have the same thing in Portland. I don't have to worry if they were to institute that here in my town as I don't have a sidewalk.
January 21st, 2024
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close