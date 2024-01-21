Previous
He's just showing off. Ignore him. by cdcook48
He's just showing off. Ignore him.

For the Six Word Story challenge.
21st January 2024 21st Jan 24

Chris Cook

Kerry McCarthy ace
Ha, ha. Great title!
January 21st, 2024  
