Previous
Photo 386
London's Landing in Winter
One more snow pic. Taken a few days ago on the first day of the storm.
22nd January 2024
22nd Jan 24
2
0
Chris Cook
ace
@cdcook48
October 2023 - Beginning year 4. This wonderful community keeps me inspired and motivated to keep creating every day. October 2022 - Beginning year 3. Originally...
1464
photos
174
followers
90
following
105% complete
379
380
381
382
383
384
385
386
383
1067
384
1068
1069
385
386
1070
Views
3
Comments
2
Album
Extras
Camera
ILCE-7M3
Taken
17th January 2024 12:11pm
Exif
Sizes
Privacy
Public
Tags
snow
,
winter
,
landscape
eDorre
ace
So beautiful. Neat composition
January 23rd, 2024
Diana
ace
Wonderful capture and winter scene.
January 23rd, 2024
