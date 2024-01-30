Previous
Gears by cdcook48
Photo 391

Gears

Another shot from my walk around Finn Slough yesterday. These rusty old gears were just sitting out beside a shed.
30th January 2024 30th Jan 24

Chris Cook

ace
@cdcook48
October 2023 - Beginning year 4. This wonderful community keeps me inspired and motivated to keep creating every day. October 2022 - Beginning year 3. Originally...
107% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

eDorre ace
What a neat composition and lovely rust
January 31st, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise