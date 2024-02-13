Sign up
Previous
Photo 397
Pairs Project #15
My pairs project has kind of fallen by the wayside lately, until I spotted these. Not sure if they are supposed to be umbrellas or canopies or maybe even mushrooms. Whatever, they really stood out against the dark windows of the building behind
13th February 2024
13th Feb 24
Chris Cook
ace
@cdcook48
October 2023 - Beginning year 4. This wonderful community keeps me inspired and motivated to keep creating every day. October 2022 - Beginning year 3.
Album
Extras
Camera
ILCE-7M3
Taken
10th February 2024 1:14pm
Tags
pairs_project
