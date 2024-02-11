Previous
Going to the Library by cdcook48
Going to the Library

Taken from almost the same spot as my FOR post today this is a more conventional shot of a mom escorting her children to the library.
11th February 2024 11th Feb 24

Chris Cook

Kathy ace
Good to see people utilizing the library. Such a big building too.
February 11th, 2024  
