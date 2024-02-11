Sign up
Photo 396
Going to the Library
Taken from almost the same spot as my FOR post today this is a more conventional shot of a mom escorting her children to the library.
11th February 2024
11th Feb 24
Chris Cook
@cdcook48
October 2023 - Beginning year 4. This wonderful community keeps me inspired and motivated to keep creating every day. October 2022 - Beginning year 3.
Tags
street_photography
Kathy
ace
Good to see people utilizing the library. Such a big building too.
February 11th, 2024
