Photo 400
Lost in the Desert
Yet another cart to add to the thread started by
@northy
. This one spotted in the desert just on the outskirts of PalmSprings.
https://365project.org/discuss/general/43068/calling-all-abandoned-carts
22nd February 2024
22nd Feb 24
3
0
Chris Cook
ace
@cdcook48
October 2023 - Beginning year 4. This wonderful community keeps me inspired and motivated to keep creating every day. October 2022 - Beginning year 3. Originally...
1511
photos
177
followers
90
following
109% complete
View this month »
Photo Details
Views
8
Comments
3
Album
Extras
Camera
ILCE-7M3
Taken
18th February 2024 9:28am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
abandoned_shopping_cart
Milanie
ace
Now this has got to be one of the best odd cart finds!
February 23rd, 2024
Kathy
ace
They are everywhere!Nice find for a photo.
February 23rd, 2024
LManning (Laura)
ace
Maybe it had been golfing…
February 23rd, 2024
