Lost in the Desert by cdcook48
Lost in the Desert

Yet another cart to add to the thread started by @northy. This one spotted in the desert just on the outskirts of PalmSprings. https://365project.org/discuss/general/43068/calling-all-abandoned-carts

22nd February 2024 22nd Feb 24

Chris Cook

Milanie ace
Now this has got to be one of the best odd cart finds!
February 23rd, 2024  
Kathy ace
They are everywhere!Nice find for a photo.
February 23rd, 2024  
LManning (Laura) ace
Maybe it had been golfing…
February 23rd, 2024  
