Previous
Photo Shoot by cdcook48
Photo 432

Photo Shoot

The steps of Vancouver's Art Gallery seem to be a popular spot for photo shoots. It's the third one I've seen here in recent weeks.
15th June 2024 15th Jun 24

Chris Cook

ace
@cdcook48
October 2023 - Beginning year 4. This wonderful community keeps me inspired and motivated to keep creating every day. October 2022 - Beginning year 3. Originally...
118% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Diana ace
I wonder if her shot is as good as yours, fabulous candid and scene.
June 16th, 2024  
eDorre ace
Neat! The lion is my fav
June 16th, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise