Photo 432
Photo Shoot
The steps of Vancouver's Art Gallery seem to be a popular spot for photo shoots. It's the third one I've seen here in recent weeks.
15th June 2024
15th Jun 24
Chris Cook
ace
@cdcook48
October 2023 - Beginning year 4. This wonderful community keeps me inspired and motivated to keep creating every day. October 2022 - Beginning year 3. Originally...
Tags
street_photography
Diana
ace
I wonder if her shot is as good as yours, fabulous candid and scene.
June 16th, 2024
eDorre
ace
Neat! The lion is my fav
June 16th, 2024
