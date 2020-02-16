Jewish Architectural Form

Forms in Architecture- Day 16

I am participating in the "Flash of Red" challenge- Black and white photography for the month of February with a flash of red on February 14. The theme for days 10-16 is "Forms in Architecture." I am continuing my own mini theme within the Architecture theme by taking pictures each day of a form of architecture that represents one of the many cultures that make up my very diverse city. So far, I have posted photos of Seminole Chickees, the bell tower of a Greek Orthodox Church, a Hindu Temple, a German restaurant, a Cuban café, a Vietnamese Buddhist temple, and a Polynesian dining and show venue. Today, I am adding Temple Solel, a Jewish Reform Synagogue.