Matryoshka by chejja
Matryoshka

Still Life- Day 21
I am participating in the "Flash of Red" challenge- Black and white photography for the month of February with a flash of red on February 14. The theme for this week is "Still Life." I went to Russia a number of years ago on three different mission trips to teach English to some of their top students at a Christian English Learning camp outside of Moscow. This is just one of several Matryoshka dolls that I brought home. This one has the ten dolls you see above that all fit one-inside-another to store inside the largest doll.
