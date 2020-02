Tea Time

Still Life- Day 22

I am participating in the "Flash of Red" challenge- Black and white photography for the month of February with a flash of red on February 14. The theme for this week is "Still Life." Today's photo features a very special tea cup. When my Aunt Mary died, my cousin gave me two of her mother's beautiful cups from her teacup collection. This is one of them, and it reminds me of someone who holds a special place in my heart.