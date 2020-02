John (Low Key)

High Key/Low Key- Day 28

I am participating in the "Flash of Red" challenge- Black and white photography for the month of February with a flash of red on February 14. The theme for days 24-29 is "High Key/Low Key." My husband, John, is a reluctant "model." He agreed to pose for a photo tonight, but I had to promise no more than two shots, so I had to get the best I could with almost no chance to redo. Better when viewed on black.