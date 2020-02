Brittney Spears' Dress (High Key)

High Key/Low Key- Day 29

I am participating in the "Flash of Red" challenge- Black and white photography for the month of February with a flash of red on February 14. The theme for days 24-29 is "High Key/Low Key." This is the last day of the "Flash of Red" challenge. Today's photo is a high-key photo of the dress worn by Brittney Spears in the video for her hit "Sometimes," on display at the Seminole Hard Rock Hotel and Casino in Hollywood, Florida.