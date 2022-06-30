Florida Singing Sons Europe Tour

This is my grandson's 7th year singing in the Florida Singing Sons Boychoir. This summer I, along with their Artistic Director and four other choir moms, took 20 of the boys on a tour of three countries in Europe. They got to participate in a music festival with several other choirs in Prague, including their presenting a wonderful performance in the exquisite Dvorak Hall in Prague. They saw a lot, and also sang in a number of cathedrals in Austria and Germany. Two of the boys had taken an earlier flight, but this is a photo I took at the Miami International Airport of 18 of the boys with their Artistic Director prior to boarding our flight to Frankfort, Germany. These boys can really sing!