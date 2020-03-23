Previous
Next
Storage Room Tangle by chejja
196 / 365

Storage Room Tangle

Maybe a potential project while I am home self-isolating.
23rd March 2020 23rd Mar 20

Caroline

ace
@chejja
January 2019- I am starting over on 365- I did a 365 project for about a year and a half, took several years off,...
53% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise