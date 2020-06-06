Previous
Mariposa Orchid by chejja
Mariposa Orchid

I was excited to see that my Mariposa Orchid had bloomed for the first time since I attached it to the oak tree on the side of our house. "Mariposa" means "butterfly" in Spanish, and I think you can see where it gets its name.
Caroline

@chejja
January 2019- I am starting over on 365- I did a 365 project for about a year and a half, took several years off,...
kali ace
really does dance in the air
June 7th, 2020  
FBailey ace
What an amazing flower ...
June 7th, 2020  
KWind ace
Beautiful!
June 7th, 2020  
