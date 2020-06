Back on the Beach

Today was my first real visit back to the beach since the beginning of quarantine. Numbers are limited. We had to wait in a line of cars as they let one car in as each one left. Every other parking lot was closed and the use of public seating areas or picnic areas was not allowed. Of course, signs reminding you of the need to social distance were posted everywhere. But, I was able to walk on the beach and go in the ocean for the first time in a long while.